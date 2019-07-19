Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Willie C. Gilliam

Willie C. Gilliam Obituary
Mr. Willie C. Gilliam, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Union County, he was the son of the late Deacon Clarence M. Gilliam, Sr. and Sarah Jean Glenn Gilliam and the husband of Mildred Gilliam. Willie retired from Mount Vernon Mills, Arkwright Plant, in Spartanburg, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Mildred Gilliam; two daughters, Teresa G. Gallman, Sandra Thompson, three step daughters, Phyllis Hurst, Cynthia Alverson, and Veronica Cunningham; one son, James Cleveland; two stepsons, Manuel Jackson, Ronnie Carson; five sisters, Marie Butler, Quency Henson, Betty Foster, Velma Hunter, and Addie Briggs; one brother, Clarence Gilliam, many grandchildren, many, many great grandchildren, and, many, many, many great, great, grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home, 213 Saint Matthews Lane, Spartanburg, SC
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
www.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 19, 2019
