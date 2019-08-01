|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Willie Grace McAbee Hammond, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, July
30, 2019, at Physical Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Born June 11, 1926, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Copher and Alberta Barnette McAbee and widow of Junior Lee Hammond.
Mrs. Hammond was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and a longtime volunteer at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her son, Joey Hammond (Kelly) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and grandchildren, Elana Hammond and Reece Hammond.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Friday, August 2, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Mike Royal. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
