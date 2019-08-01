Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Willie G. Hammond


1926 - 2019
Willie G. Hammond Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Willie Grace McAbee Hammond, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, July
30, 2019, at Physical Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Born June 11, 1926, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Copher and Alberta Barnette McAbee and widow of Junior Lee Hammond.
Mrs. Hammond was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and a longtime volunteer at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her son, Joey Hammond (Kelly) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and grandchildren, Elana Hammond and Reece Hammond.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Friday, August 2, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Mike Royal. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
