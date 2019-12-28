Home

More Obituaries for Willie Hillstock,
Willie James "Skee Biscuit" Hillstock, Sr.

Willie James "Skee Biscuit" Hillstock, Sr. Obituary
Mr. Willie James "Skee Biscuit" Hillstock,Sr., 75, passed away on December 25, 2019. He was born December 15, 1944 to the late James Hillstock and Louvenia Pilgrim Hillstock Wheeler. He resided in Roebuck, SC with his wife of fifty years, Geraldine Hillstock.
Mr. Hillstock was an employee of Community Cash for many years and later retired from Leigh Fibers.
Left to cherish memories are: his wife Geraldine Hillstock; son Willie (Laurie) Hillstock, Jr; daughter Jennifer Hillstock; brothers George (Edna) Hillstock and Kenneth Hillstock; five grandsons; one great-grandson; and his aunt, Sarah Sims.
A Celebration of the Life of Willie James "Skee Biscuit" Hillstock, Sr. will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Harrison Grove Baptist Church, 299 Harrison Grove Church Rd., Roebuck, SC. Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Massey, Jr. and Rev. Allen Rector will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, 314 Pine Lake Ct., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
