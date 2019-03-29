Home

Services
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
930 Chesnee Hwy
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 597-9477
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Willie Paul Porter Obituary
MOORE, SC- Willie Paul Porter,72, husband of Linda D. Porter died March 24, 2019. He was son of the late Jasper Mathis and Cirlee Porter. A member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an Usher. Left to cherish his memories in addition to his wife; daughter LaBinka Wallace; son Kedrick Smith; a step son Anthony Stewart; a brother: Terry (Phyllis) Porter; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 2PM Saturday March 30, 2019 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Porter will lie in state at 1:00pm. Entombment will be at Lincoln Memorial Gardens with Military rites. The family is at the home 551 Hamilton Chase Drive.
SERENITY-MURRAY MORTUARY is serving the Porter family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
