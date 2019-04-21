Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Willie Rogers Bankhead

Willie Rogers Bankhead Obituary
Mr. Willie Rogers Bankhead entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Willie Lee and Rosa Lee Bankhead. Mr. Bankhead served in the United States Marine Corp and was predeceased by one sister, Dorothy Dossier Murphy, and one granddaughter, Briana Jeter.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his son Brian (Rochelle) Jeter of Elgin, SC; one sister, Ellen Bankhead of Spartanaburg, SC; one brother, William Bankhead of Spartanburg, SC; one grandson, Zachary Ganie of PA, three granddaughters, Demera Williams of CA, Jasmine and Taylor Jeter both of Columbia, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 229 Fisher Ave., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
