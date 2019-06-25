|
INMAN, SC- Willie Suddeth Bishop, 82, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Bishop was born in Inman, S.C. on September 17, 1936, a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Virl Johnson Suddeth.
She was the beloved wife of Jesse Bishop for over 60 years. Willie was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church for over 70 years where she served on numerous committees. She was a retired accountant.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jesse is a daughter, Rhonda Bishop, a sister, Nancy McAbee (Wayne) and a sister, Sue Wolfe (Mike). She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Suddeth and a sister, Jean Jarrett.
Jesse and Willie loved spending a lot of their time in the beautiful mountains of Cumberland Gap where they have many long-time friends. They enjoyed being a part of the Binghamtown Baptist Church family while in Kentucky.
The funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holston Creek Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker. The family will receive friends after the funeral in the church Fellowship Hall. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Rd., Inman, SC 29349 or the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060-9979
