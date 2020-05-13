|
|
Willie "Smitty" Smith, 75 of 109 Oriole Ct, Boiling Springs, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Dorothy "Dot" Ellis Smith and the son of the late Arthur, Sr. and Emma Beasley Smith.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of Carver Senior High School in Spartanburg, S.C. After graduating, he moved to Baltimore, MD and worked in a hospital there. He later received his nursing assistant certificate at Morrisiania Hospital in Bronx, N.Y. and worked as a nursing assistant in the Bronx and Manhattan. Upon returning to Spartanburg, S.C., Mr. Smith worked several years as an environmental specialist for Spartanburg High School – District Seven.
Mr. Smith was a faithful member of the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints for over 30 years. He never met a stranger and loved to laugh and talk with everyone. Because of his humility and service to others was evident through his love for the gospel and for the Lord.
Left to cherish precious memories are his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Dorothy "Dot" Ellis Smith of the home; two sons, Reginald Smith and Carl Smith of the home; one daughter Dr. Rosalyn (Kelvin) Graham, Boiling Springs, SC; one sister Catherine (Kenneth) Anderson, Spartanburg, SC; two grandchildren, Julia Graham and Ellis Graham; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Smith will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1pm, The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Pavilion, 3691 Clark Rd. Boiling Springs, SC. Interment to follow immediately at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Boiling Springs, SC.
The family is at the home.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 13, 2020