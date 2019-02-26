|
Willie Thomas Boler, Jr. "Tom", 60, died Friday, February 22, 2019.
Thomas was the eldest son of the late Mattie Pearl Wood Boler and the late Willie Thomas Boler Sr.,Thomas grew up in Alabama in the Tuscaloosa area. He is a graduate of the business school at University of Alabama where he played football for the Crimson Tide. Thomas was also preceded in death by his brother, David Timothy Boler.
Thomas is survived by his wife: Laura Puckett Boler; children: daughters, Erin Boler Heck (Daniel), Sarah Jewell Boler and Hannah Pearl Boler; son, William Charlton Boler; sisters, Rebecca Meyer (Bill) and Lisa Wedgeworth (Kevin); brothers, Howard Boler (Melissa), and Chuck Boler (Margo); and 1 grandson:Cullen Franklin Heck; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Boler had a thirty year career in sales and marketing in the truck and equipment industry. For many years he continued his passion for sports as a Certified Football and Basketball Official in both Louisiana and South Carolina. He never met a stranger and loved his family above all else.
A service will be held Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 2:00PM at First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg SC with the Reverend Don Chastain officiating. His ashes will be interred in the family plot in Thomas's hometown of Northport AL. Family visitation will begin at 12pm prior to the service in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.legacy.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019