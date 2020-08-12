Willis Claude "Bill" Brown, 91, of Woodruff passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was born on June 27, 1929 in Wrightsville, Georgia, the son of William Lane and Pearl O'Quinn Brown and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Bill was an Army veteran. He was employed with Harley Bag until his retirement in 1991.

Bill was predeceased by wife, Hattie Evelyn Simmons Brown and Lucy Chumley Brown. He survived by sons, Wayne (Patsy) Brown, Jerry (Bethany) Brown; daughters, Bonnie Watson and Debbie (Johnny) Jackson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildern; two sisters, Doris Peak and Shirley Varner; and three brothers, Joe (Linda), Robert (Patsy) and Doug (Connie).

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at Antioch Baptist Church by Pastor Danny Garrett.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p. m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 13683 Highway 221, Enoree, SC.

