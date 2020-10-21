1/
Willis "Bill" Stow
1939 - 2020
LANDRUM, SC- Willis (Bill) L. Stow, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home.
Born July 3, 1939 in Onaway, Michigan, he was son of Harley & Winnafred Stow. He was the husband of Charlotte Stow for 55 years.
Bill served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard from 1958-1964, stationed in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Anchorage, Alaska. He was a journeyman welder who worked on various structural steel jobs (bridges and buildings) across Michigan, and on wind turbines and water treatment facilities in California.
Since moving to South Carolina, Bill was a member of Landrum United Methodist Church, where he truly enjoyed doing variety of projects, especially with his tractors and dump truck.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Charlotte; son, Jim Stow; daughter, Mary Lou Peters; five grandchildren, Nick Stow, Katie Stow, Amber Stow, Ted Peters, and Maxwell Peters; and one great-grandson, Jordan Rogers.
Bill was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Lynch, and his brother, Leslie Stow.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with visitation at 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM, at the Landrum United Methodist Church, 227 N. Howard Ave., Landrum, SC 29356.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Landrum United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Landrum United Methodist Church
