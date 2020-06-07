HIGH POINT, NC- Willodean Parris Hoskins, 74, passed away peacefully after a long battle with ALS at her home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Spartanburg, SC on January 9, 1946, to the late Lewis and Elizabeth Parris. Willodean graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1964 and attended Converse College where she studied music and spanish.
She was married to Robert B. Hoskins Jr. in 1967, where they lived in High Point, NC before relocating to Winston-Salem, NC, Greenville, MS, Gadsden, AL, Raleigh, NC, Mobile, AL, and finally back to High Point. Willodean is survived by her loving husband, Bobby, who she cherished for fifty two years, and two children, Robbie and wife Teresa, and Ryan and his wife Jenny. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Katharine Hoskins, Emily Hoskins, Elizabeth Hoskins, Sarah Hoskins and Samuel Hoskins; three step grandchildren, Ves Walsh, Chase Walsh and Lexi Walsh; six siblings, Jean Parris Fortune (Billy), Mary Parris Sprouse (Jerry), Lou Parris (Debbie), Parmala Parris Gabbert (Floyd), Tommy Parris (Monica) and John Parris (Cindy); as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who all adored her. Willodean was predeceased by her grandson, Thomas Henry Hoskins in 2000.
Willodean was an accomplished musician having played the cello since she was in the seventh grade, attending the Brevard Music Center Summer Institute and Festival every summer from the tenth grade and eventually being asked to join the Spartanburg Symphony Orchestra in her teenage years. While attending Converse College, she worked as a Proofreader and subsequently as a Feature Writer for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
After she and Bobby married, she began her first of two tenures with Robert G. Culp – first with Golding Brothers, then with R.G. Culp & Associates. She worked at various jobs as she and the family moved. Upon returning to High Point, she began volunteering with the youth and eventually accepting some paid positions with Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, namely Children's Ministry Director, Young Adult Ministry Director, and Coordinator for Singles Ministry. Her love of children prompted her to open her own in-home daycare service. She was happiest nurturing children wherever she could. Willodean was a bright light to all who knew her, children and adults, and greeted everyone with her radiant and infectious smile. It was often wondered how this petite lady at 4'11" and 95 lbs. could handle two teenage boys. She described herself as a stick of dynamite…..small, but could pack a powerful punch!
After her son, Ryan, opened his own pharmacy, she went to work for him, eventually earning her Pharmacy Technician's license. She was a key employee in that she could work the subsequent three retail family pharmacies in various capacities, providing creative and design ideas for the stores, as well as for the Archdale Drug Christmas Parade float. She thoroughly enjoyed the creative aspect of designing and fabricating the float entries, winning Most Creative in 2015 and Best Overall in 2018. She was our Christmas girl, always decorating her house to the hilt with three Christmas trees and at least four nativity scenes.
At a recent gathering of family and co-workers at Archdale Drug, she shared a message with those in attendance that captures her attitude. "I accept my ALS diagnosis," she said. "I am at peace and will get up and treat my condition just like I did with my initial diagnosis of Parkinson's. I will be happy and enjoy God's day. Each day is a day He made, and we are to rejoice in all of them." And that she did….until He called her home.
Willodean was active at churches in every town they lived in and most recently was a member of Green St. Baptist Church in High Point. The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. James B. Caress and the staff of the ALS Clinic/Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dr. Lirim Tonuzi and the staff of Wake Forest Neurology and to Hospice of the Piedmont for providing the professional and caring staff that allowed Willodean to stay home for her final days.
Visitation will be held in the Asbury Room of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm with gathering restrictions and social distancing observed. Her memorial service will be in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Green St. Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Dr. High Point, NC 27262, Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr. High Point, NC 27262, or to a charity of one's choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.