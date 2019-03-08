Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Willy Roth Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Willy Roth, 76, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 5, 1943, in Bern, Switzerland, he was the son of the late Felix and Elizabeth Leuenberger-Roth.
A veteran and expert marksman of the Swiss Army, Mr. Roth was a retired engineer.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie Davis Roth; sons, William B. Roth (Michelle) and Michael Roth (Mindy); and grandchildren, all of Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
