SPARTANBURG, SC- Willy Roth, 76, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 5, 1943, in Bern, Switzerland, he was the son of the late Felix and Elizabeth Leuenberger-Roth.
A veteran and expert marksman of the Swiss Army, Mr. Roth was a retired engineer.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie Davis Roth; sons, William B. Roth (Michelle) and Michael Roth (Mindy); and grandchildren, all of Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at their respective homes.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019