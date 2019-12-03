Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Belue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma (Horne) Belue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma (Horne) Belue Obituary
JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Wilma Horne Belue, age 89, of 421 Pacolet St., Jonesville, widow of Calvin Belue, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
Mrs. Belue was a daughter of the late Albert "Son" Horne and Ella Mae Horne.She was a member of Gilead Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Jean Jenkins, Rita Sanders both of Jonesville, Joan Crain of Spartanburg; a son, Dwight Belue of Jonesville; a sister, Avenelle Harris; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon.
Visitation will be held at the graveside immediately following the services.
Memorials may be made to Gilead Baptist Church, 748 Gaffney Hwy., Jonesville, SC 29353.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -