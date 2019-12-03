|
|
JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Wilma Horne Belue, age 89, of 421 Pacolet St., Jonesville, widow of Calvin Belue, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
Mrs. Belue was a daughter of the late Albert "Son" Horne and Ella Mae Horne.She was a member of Gilead Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Jean Jenkins, Rita Sanders both of Jonesville, Joan Crain of Spartanburg; a son, Dwight Belue of Jonesville; a sister, Avenelle Harris; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon.
Visitation will be held at the graveside immediately following the services.
Memorials may be made to Gilead Baptist Church, 748 Gaffney Hwy., Jonesville, SC 29353.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019