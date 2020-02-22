|
GLENN SPRINGS, SC- Wilma McArthur Crowe, 91, of Glenn Springs, SC, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at her son's home. Born August 10, 1928, in Glenn Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late Boyce Lamar McArthur and Lillian Mae West McArthur and widow of Henry Tollison Crowe.
Mrs. Crowe was an active member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She retired from nursing and loved to garden and cook.
Survivors include her children, David Crowe (Carol) of Spartanburg, SC and Lora Clary of Boiling Springs, SC; granddaughters, Rachel Shattuck (Daniel) of Georgia and Whitney Fowler (Stephen) of Lake City, SC; great-grandchildren, Olivia Ulrich, Haley Eslick, and Raina Shattuck, all of Georgia, Marion Fowler V and Norah Katherine Fowler, both of Lake City, SC; great, great-grandson, Phoenix Ulrich of Georgia; and sister, Mary Brackins of Glenn Springs, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 853 Sulphur Springs Rd., Jonesville, SC 29353, by The Rev. Richard Dixon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Children's Ministry, PO Box 247, Pauline, SC 29374.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks for their care of Wilma to RoseCrest HealthCare Center, home caregivers, Mary Barnett and Malissa Zimmerman and MSA Hospice caregivers, Pam Higgins and Brittany Gardin.
