SPARTANBURG, SC- Wilma Jean Dearybury, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 28, 1933, in Clifton, SC, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Columbus Dearybury and Celestine McCarley Dearybury.
Ms. Dearybury was valedictorian of Cowpens High School Class of 1951, a graduate of Cecil's Business College, and retired from Duke Power after 35 years of dedicated service in customer service and accounting. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she taught adult and children Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of the choir, the United Methodist Women, Administrative Council, the Financial Secretary, the Secretary/Treasurer, and served in many more positions.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Nina J. and Mary Sue Dearybury; and brothers, Paul E. Dearybury, Sr. and his wife, Virl Dearybury, and Benjamin C. Dearybury, Jr. and his wife, Georgia Dearybury.
A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. David F. Ervin and The Rev. Jack Caldwell. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3055 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020