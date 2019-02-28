|
INMAN, SC -- Wilma Jean Dillman, 71 of 63 Blackstock Road, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
A native of Johnson City, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Frances Sue Norris Campbell and Vernon "Bud" Campbell.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Wagner.
Survivors includes three daughters, Tanya Mays of Johnson City, Tennessee; Elishia Forrester of Spartanburg, S.C. and Kimberly Dillman Smithmyer (Robert) of Woodruff, S.C.
A sister, Judy Dyson and a brother, Vernon "Buddy" Campbell, both of Union, S.C.
Seven grandchildren and Four great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 1 to 7 PM, at W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, S.C.
A private service will be held at a later date.
The family is at the home of the daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Dillman Smithmyer (Robert), of 759 West Georgia Road, Woodruff, S.C.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, S.C.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019