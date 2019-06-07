|
Wilma Jean Ramsey Waddell
CHESNEE, SC- Wilma Jean Ramsey Waddell, 65, of Chesnee passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home. Born in Spartanburg County, she was the widow of the late Melvin Kenneth Waddell and the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Weathers Ramsey. She was retired from Michelin Tire Company.
Mrs. Waddell was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Heath Waddell; one brother, Jackie Ramsey; and four sisters, Elizabeth Westbrooks, Dorothy Robinson, Marie Martin and Carolyn Hopper.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00PM in the Chapel with the Rev. Nick Fort officiating. Interment will be at Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019