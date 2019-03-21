|
Ms. Winell Blakely entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home.
A native of Startex, SC, she was the wife of the late Elder Bennie Blakely and the daughter of the late William and Pearl Ballenger Johnson. Ms. Blakely was a Private Care Giver for many of years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter Evangelist Pearl (Ralph) Lyles of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family and friends will be at the home of Mary and Copeland Edwards, 239 Southern Ave., Spartanburg, SC.
