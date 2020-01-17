Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
Woodrow Duncan Obituary
Mr. Woodrow Duncan, of 497 Starlite Lane, Inman, S.C., entered into eternal rest on January 7, 2020, at his home.
A native of Jamaica, West Indies, he was the son of the late Ruben and Maud Duncan.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three daughters, Shelley Nicole Turner, LaKesha Michelle Oglesby and Vivienne Hodgkinson; four sisters, Daphene (Lloyd) Burgess, Annette (Earl) Gilzene, Joan Duncan and Evon Duncan; two brothers, Daniel (Monica) Duncan and Dorset Duncan; and, a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral Services for Mr. Duncan will be held on January 18, 2020, at 1:00pm at the Callaham-Hicks Funeral Chapel by Reverend Chauncey Sims.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
