|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Wylie Samuel Duncan, 77, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 8, 1942, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Mars Sellies Duncan Sr. and Annie Beatrice Martin Duncan.
Mr. Duncan loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, telling jokes and golfing. A retired painting contractor, he was a member of Hejaz Shrine Temple and Arcadia Lodge #285 AFM.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Reba Glasson Duncan; children, Tony Duncan and Wanda Duncan, both of Spartanburg, SC, David Duncan (Marie) of Brighton, TN, and Nettie Berry of Roebuck, SC; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred "Bud" Duncan (Diane) of North Carolina; and sister, Joyce Burnette (Gene) of North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Thomas Duncan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020