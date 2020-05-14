Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Wylie Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wylie Samuel Duncan


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wylie Samuel Duncan Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Wylie Samuel Duncan, 77, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 8, 1942, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Mars Sellies Duncan Sr. and Annie Beatrice Martin Duncan.
Mr. Duncan loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, telling jokes and golfing. A retired painting contractor, he was a member of Hejaz Shrine Temple and Arcadia Lodge #285 AFM.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Reba Glasson Duncan; children, Tony Duncan and Wanda Duncan, both of Spartanburg, SC, David Duncan (Marie) of Brighton, TN, and Nettie Berry of Roebuck, SC; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred "Bud" Duncan (Diane) of North Carolina; and sister, Joyce Burnette (Gene) of North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Thomas Duncan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wylie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -