Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
New Faith International Church
13 Arkmain Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Xena Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Xena R. Norman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Xena R. Norman Obituary
Funeral services for Xena R. Norman, 1, will be held 2 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at New Faith International Church in Arkwright. She was the daughter of Thaisha Nicole Young and Imhotep Osiris Norman. Survivors, include maternal grandmothers, Christine Palmer Lillie and Linda Glenn; maternal great-grandmothers, Pearl Young and Elizabeth Farr; maternal great-grandfather, Walter Browning; paternal grandmother, Sharon Mathis; paternal grandfather, Kerin Norman; paternal great-grandmothers, Debra Alexander and Tammy Norman.
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now