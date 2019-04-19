|
Funeral services for Xena R. Norman, 1, will be held 2 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at New Faith International Church in Arkwright. She was the daughter of Thaisha Nicole Young and Imhotep Osiris Norman. Survivors, include maternal grandmothers, Christine Palmer Lillie and Linda Glenn; maternal great-grandmothers, Pearl Young and Elizabeth Farr; maternal great-grandfather, Walter Browning; paternal grandmother, Sharon Mathis; paternal grandfather, Kerin Norman; paternal great-grandmothers, Debra Alexander and Tammy Norman.
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019