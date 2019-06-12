|
Yevette Keller McAmish was called home on the morning of June 10, 2019, at the age of 71, surrounded by family members in her home in the Cannons Campground area of Spartanburg, SC.
She was a lifelong member of Cannons Campground United Methodist Church, where she served as the handbell choir director and youth director. Yevette was a proud member of the Spartanburg District of SC Ruritan Club. She joins her parents, Jess & Opal Keller and brother, Metz Keller, in everlasting life; and is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Darwin Keller; her sister, Frieda Gentry; her sister-in-law, Sandra Keller; her sons, Paul and Chris McAmish; her daughter, Melissa Hasmuk and their respective families. Yevette was loved by countless friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00am at:
Cannons Campground United Methodist Church
3450 Cannons Campground Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019