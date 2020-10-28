SPARTANBURG, SC- Yiannis K. Polydorou, known as John Polydorou, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Greer Memorial Hospital. Born on the island of Cyprus on December 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Kyprianos Polydorou and Theoti Georghiou.
John was a graduate of Nicosia Lyceum and then the University of Athens Greece. He became a teacher of Economics in Cyprus. He received a scholarship from the Dept. of States in the United States and studied for two years in the U. S. touring different universities like Boston College, San Diego College, and other schools all over the country. When he returned to Cyprus, he taught for two years before being able to return to the U. S. for further studies.
At the time, he was married to Niki Ladjias Polydorou and they had a son, Christopher. He brought his family to the U. S. in 1967 and moved to South Carolina where he attended Wofford College, graduating with a Degree in Economics. He then enrolled at Clemson Graduate School of Economics for his Master's Degree. Unfortunately, because of Niki's severe health condition his education was cut short of graduation to take care of her. Niki died suffering of Lupus at the age of 53 and John remarried to Chris Goforth Polydorou and was happily married until his death.
As a teenager, John joined the underground war against the British occupation of Cyprus and finally the island became independent in 1960. He also served in the Greek Army on Cyprus.
In Spartanburg, he became vice president of Diacou Knits, a textile Company, for three years and then president of Center Knit, Inc. for ten years. In 1982, he joined New York Life Insurance Company as a financial consultant where he accomplished several honors from New York Life and the industry as a whole. He became a member of the Million Dollar Round Table every year for 27 years, retiring from New York Life in 2011.
John was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and served several times as president of the Board of Directors. He founded the Greek Nite Celebration as a fundraiser for the church and managed the event for 25 years.
He was a member of the Spartanburg Civitan Club for over 30 years and served as president. He also served on the downtown Spartanburg YMCA Board of Directors as well as the Tiger River YMCA on Hwy 290 in Duncan.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Christine "Chris" Varnum Goforth Polydorou; son, Christopher John Polydorou of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Dr. John Christopher Polydorou (Dr. Sarah Anne) of Charleston, SC and Elena Christina Polydorou (Stephen Reed Puckett, Jr.) of Charlotte, NC; stepdaughters, Robin Foster (Timothy) of Enoree, SC and Kimberly Billman (Robert) of Spartanburg, SC; and sister, Maroula Hadjimavrou of Nicosia Cyprus. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Eleni Charalambous.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303, by The Rev. George F. Nayfa. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
