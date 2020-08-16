1/1
Youel Gilbert Hilsman Jr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Youel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPARTANBURG, SC- Mr. Youel Gilbert Hilsman, Jr., known affectionally as Happy, Hap, Dad and Pop-Pop, died from Covid related complications on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 94 years of age.
Hap was born in Albany, GA and was the son of the late Alma Mock Hilsman and Youel Gilbert Hilsman. Hap graduated from Georgia Tech in 3 years at the age of 19 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. As a proud WWII veteran, he served from Naval ROTC to the ship USS Astoria CL-90, known as the ""Mighty 90"" in the Pacific theatre during 1945. As a Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech, Hap had a very successful 45 year career in the textile industry working with Miliken, Ameritron, Burlington Industries, and Spartan Mills.
His beloved wife, Salley Riley Hilsman, and his sister, Ann Hilsman Knight, predeceased him.
His surviving children are his sons, Gil (Joan), Ralph (Susan), and Rust (Pam) Hilsman; his daughter, Ginny (Jeff) Gould; his ten grandchildren, Win Hilsman (Ashley), Laura Bolerjack, Adrianne Hoyt (Preston Hebert), Riley and Cal Hilsman (Rebecca), Grant and Robert Hilsman, Salley Lewis (Randy), Phillip (Stephanie) and Jack Gould; and three great grandchildren; Cidd Hebert, Harper Mae, and Corbett Bolerjack.
The children especially want to thank Brenda Williams for her loving care of Dad in his final years.
In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Hap, please give your own mom or dad a BIG hug tonight or volunteer/donate to one of Hap's cherished charities: Adult Learning Center in Spartanburg.
Due to Covid, the family will have a graveside service at a later date when we can all safely gather.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: ""From the beginning the Church has honored the memory of the dead and offered prayers in suffrage for them, above all the Eucharistic Sacrifice, so that, thus purified, they may attain the beatific vision of God""
An offering mass be held 11/15/20 at 11AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Spartanburg.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tabatha Lindsay
Friend
August 16, 2020
I am so glad that my mom and I got to know him. He is going to be missed greatly!!!!!!
Tabatha Lindsay
Friend
August 16, 2020
Ralph, you must have been so proud of your dad! It’s sad that we’re losing these heroes from WW2. Please accept my sympathy. God bless you and your family.
Diane Remeta
Friend
August 16, 2020
Ralph, Susie and family, deepest condolences and thoughts. I pray you will find comfort in your wonderful memories. Love and miss you!
Suzanne Nicholson
Friend
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
August 12, 2020
I did not know Mr. Hilsman, but extend my deepest sympathy to your family. That is probably one of the loveliest obituaries I have ever read. He must have been a precious man!
Jane Anernarby Dickerson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved