|
|
WOODRUFF- Zachariah Harrison, 87, of Wesley Court Assisted Living in Boiling Springs died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Golden Age Nursing Home.
A native of Clinton, S.C., he was the son of the late Alvin Lester and Margaret Ada Vandiver Harrison. He was a retired mechanic with Flowers Bakery and of the Pentecostal faith. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving are two sons, Tony Harrison, of Mexico, Missouri and Steve Harrison of Boiling Springs; one step daughter, Sandra Cooper Warlick of Duncan; two sisters, Elenore Lollis of Easley and Elizabeth Gambrell of North Carolina; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff by Chaplain Sandra Smith.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Providence Care Hospice or a .
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019