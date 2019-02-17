|
DUNCAN- Zettie Amelia Powell Bledsoe, 97, passed away February 15, 2019.
A native of Pickens County, daughter of the late Vance Belton and Pearl McCall Powell, she was owner/operator of Zettie's Shoes and a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, William "Bill" Roscoe Bledsoe of the home; one daughter, Susan B. McCutcheon of Woodruff; and one grandson, Jason Garland.
She was also predeceased by three brothers, Elzie, Grady and Leo Powell and two sisters, Margie and Nettie Whitmire.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Steve Durham. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Monday at the mortuary prior to the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 1600 Holly Springs Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc., Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019