HATFIELD – Aleene Baughn, 93, of Hatfield passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Golden LivingCenter-Woodlands in Newburgh.
Aleene was born in Beach Grove, Ky., on Aug. 14, 1927, to the late George and Mamie (Brandon) Howell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Elvis Baughn in 1984; and her sons, Ronald Baughn and Roger Dale Baughn.
Aleene is survived by her children, James Wayne Baughn and his wife, Margie, of Owensville, Linda Sue O'Bryan of Boonville, Edna Murl Hoosier of Rockport, Ricky Joe Baughn and his wife, Donna, of Newburgh, Gary Allen Baughn of Hatfield, Michael Anthony Baughn of Evansville, Ruth Ann Besing and her husband, Larry, of Hatfield; her 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Services were Monday, Nov. 16, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Calhoun, Ky.
