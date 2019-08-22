GRANDVIEW – Alice Mae Griepenstroh, 78, of Grandview, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Ky.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1940, to the late John D. and Alberta Mae (Gorman) Sisley of Grandview.
Alice was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
She married Darwin L. Griepenstroh on Nov. 21, 1959. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1999.
Alice is survived by her children, Keith Griepenstroh of Grandview and Gary Griepenstroh (Gale) of Grandview; grandchildren, Travis, Molly and Ryan (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Ava, Kasen, Landon, Yangtze and Tristan; siblings, Patsy Bates (Charles) of Santa Claus and Judith McDaniel (Wayne) of Bowling Green, Mo.; brother-in-law, Kenneth L. Griepenstroh.
Services were held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Reverend Paul Haaff officiating. Burial followed in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gentryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone United Methodist Church or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019