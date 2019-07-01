Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette "Toni" Gogel. View Sign Service Information Becher Funeral Home 625 Main St Ferdinand , IN 47532 (812)-367-1590 Send Flowers Obituary

DALE – Antoinette "Toni" Gogel, 85, of Dale, passed away, Thursday, June 27, at Scenic Hills Care Center in Ferdinand. Toni was born March 18, 1934, in Tell City to Sylvester and Nettie (Goffinet) Harpenau. She married Robert Gogel on April 11, 1953, in St. Meinrad Archabbey Church. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2012.

Toni was a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and the Ladies Sodality. She played the church organ for 43 years. Toni enjoyed quilting and sewing and making beautiful crafts. Toni was a former member of the House Kats band. She was a school bus driver for 24 years.

Toni is survived by three sons, Ronald (Patty) Gogel and Michael J. (Brenda) Gogel both of Mariah Hill and Leonard Gogel of St. Meinrad; four daughters, Kathy (Gary) Meyer of Ferdinand, Joanie (Brent) Wening of Portersville, Martha (Dirk) Varner of Grandview and Donna (Scott) Lee of Mariah Hill; five brothers, Paul Louis (Marilyn) Harpenau and Carroll (Harriet) Harpenau both of Louisville, Ky., Ted (Carol) Harpenau of Greenwood, Ray (Sadie) Harpenau of Huntingburg and Gene (Karen) Harpenau of St. Anthony; one sister, Rita (Jan) Phillips of St. Meinrad; seventeen grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and four step-greatgrandchildren.

Toni was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a grandson, Josh Varner and a great-granddaughter, Vivian Varner; a brother, Bernard Harpenau and a sister, Joan Lee Harpenau. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. CST in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Mariah Hill with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. CST at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also Tuesday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. CST at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com. Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 3, 2019

