August "Pete" Schulte Jr. passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, in Evansville.

Pete was born on Sept. 3, 1939 in Dearborn, Mich.. to the late August P. "Gus" Sr. and Almeda (Schilling) Schulte.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, three brother-in-law's; Charles Goffinet, Ray Young, Carlos Daming.

Pete was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992, a graduate of Rockport High School, a life member of the NRA, St. Bernard Cemetery Board, he recipient of the Brute Award at St. Bernard, Avid Hunter, Outdoorsman, woodworking, he loved God and his family, he was always using his Brain and Hands to build or design anything, his last project was a replica of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Pete is survived by seven sisters; Sylvia Goffinet of Rockport, Doris Young of Warrenton, W.Va., Phyllis Daming of Indianapolis, Janice Daming and her husband Bill of Florissant, Mo., Kathy Kluemper and her husband Ron of Jasper, Connie Pierce and her husband David of Newburgh, Cindy Painter and her husband Chuck of Lamar, four brothers; Don Schulte and his wife Ann, John Schulte and his wife Mary Ann, Herb Schulte and his wife Peggy, Paul Schulte all of Rockport.

Services are 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25, att St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father Ron Kreilein officiating.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, and from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Bernard Church or School

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

(812) 649-4546

