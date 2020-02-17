NEWTONVILLE – Barbara E. Sturgeon, 69, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Born Jan. 19, 1951, in Grandview, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Mary Ruth Lawalin Weatherholt.
She was married to Waymond Sturgeon on Aug. 15, 1986, who preceded her in death.
Barbara was a waitress for 20 years and retired from Hilger's Laundry.
She enjoyed baking, cross-stitching and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include a son Jesse Sturgeon of Santa Claus; two step-daughters, Diana (Jerry) McRoberts of Anderson and Tammy (Robert) Hill of Goldsboro, N.C.; brothers, Alfred Weatherholt of Troy, Marvin Weatherholt of Dale and Fred Weatherholt of Grandview; a sister, Sheila (Morris) Bartlett of Santa Claus; and six step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Owens, and three step-brothers, Charles Weatherholt, Leroy Weatherholt and John Splater.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Masterson officiating. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020