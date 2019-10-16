Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean (Ray) Biggs. View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Bernard Catholic Church Rockport , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRANDVIEW – Betty Jean (Ray) Biggs, 78, of Grandview passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Deaconess Hospital Midtown in Evansville with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Betty was born on Aug. 9, 1941, in Grandview in the home of her late parents, Victor and Mayme (Schaeffer) Ray.

She attended Grandview Elementary School and graduated from Rockport High School in 1959. Betty enrolled in a few business classes at Brescia College in Owensboro, Ky., and worked as a bookkeeper for Conner Ford Sales from 1959 to April 1, 2002.

Betty was very active and quite social. She kept busy bowling (when she was younger), crocheting and knitting. She was a former member of the Town Board of Grandview and Grandview Civic Association. She worked at the annual Grandview Easter Egg Hunt and annual Grandview Fall Festival for many years. She was a lifetime member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, and was very involved. She was a member of the Altar Society, a church greeter, and was involved with the annual church picnic. She was a member of the 1959 Annual Class Reunion Committee, Home Managers Club, and formerly The Red Hat Club. She played dominoes weekly on Sundays with her friends as well as belonged to three different bunco clubs. She was one of the original members of a bunco club in Grandview that started in the late 1960's.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, Jerry Biggs; and her brother, Walter Ray.

Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Franchville, and her husband, Joseph, of Coatesville; grandsons, Justin Franchville of Holland, Mich., Jason Franchville and Jackson Franchville, both of Coatesville; brother, Robert Ray of Grandview; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services were held Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial followed in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church and/or Grandview Civic Association.

