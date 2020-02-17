OWENSBORO, Ky. – Bettye C. "Bobby" Butler, 93, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Heartford House of Owensboro.
Bettye was born on Jan. 20, 1927, in Ft. Wayne to the late James and Bettye C. Faulkenburg.
Bettye was a homemaker and manager of multifamily housing properties. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church of Owensboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Lewis Butler; and daughter, Dianne B. Grimes.
Bettye is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Logsdon and her husband, Al of Santa Claus; her grandchildren, Jason Grimes and Trista Hughes of Rockport, Eric May and Julie of Louisville, Ky., Jill Rogier and Steve of Tampa, Fla.; her great-grandchildren, Brady Rogier, Owen Rogier, Dylan May and Easton Grimes; and her special friend, Joelle Barnett of Owensboro, Ky.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grandview Cemetery and the Heartford House of Owensboro.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020