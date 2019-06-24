CHANDLER – Carol Marie Yearby, 62, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper.
Carol was born in Jasper, Ind., on Dec. 27, 1956.
Carol is survived by her husband, Tim Yearby of Chandler; her parents, Thomas G. Newton Sr. and Betty Newton of Jasper; her sister, April Kay Blessinger, and her husband, Kerry L.; her brother, Thomas G.Newton, Jr., and his wife, Sheila Lynn; brother-in-law, Don Yearby, Jr. and his wife, Juanita; friend, Katie Graul.
There will be no services. Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport has been entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on June 26, 2019