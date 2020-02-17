ROCKPORT – Carol Sue Cameron, 77, of Rockport, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born July 21, 1942, to the late William and Ida Marie (Best) Cameron.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Debbie Clark and Cindy Evans; husband, Ray Wearstler; and several brothers and sisters.
Carol is survived by son, Vernon Mitchell Jr.; sister, Darlene Wead; her companion of 25 years, Carl Aul; her five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020