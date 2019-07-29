ROCKPORT – Catherine Crawford, 82, of Rockport passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Catherine was born Glenndean, Ky.
Services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 29, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial followed in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home, or to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
