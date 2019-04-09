Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charla Gail (Hasty) Allen. View Sign

Charla Gail (Hasty) Allen, 42, formerly of Grandview, IN, passed away on April 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Charla was born in Owensboro, Ky., on May 30, 1976 to Otis Allan and Mary Lucille (Payne) Hasty.

Charla attended First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Tenn., and worked at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., as a registered nurse in the operating room.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lucille Hasty, and her grandmother, Dorothy Marie Hasty.

Charla is survived by her husband, Mike Allen; children, Abigail Allen, Michael Allen, and Noah Allen-Darden; father, Otis Allan Hasty; sister, Jennifer Maffia and her husband, James; brother, Greg Hasty; many extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, IN from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Jim Rush Funeral Home, North Ocoee Chapel, 2603 N Ocoee St., Cleveland, TN 37312 from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M., with the funeral service being held at 7 P.M.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11 A.M. at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Charla to the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center of Excellence, 605 Glenwood Dr. #100, Chattanooga, TN 37404.

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

(812) 649-4546

