DALE – Charles E. Dike, 76, of Dale, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery, Ferdinand. He was born March 27, 1943, in Boonville to the late Marvin and Wilma Dike. He married Patricia P. Nord on Sept. 11, 1965.
Charles grew up on the family farm north of Dale and graduated from Dale High School in 1962. After graduation, Charles served in the National Guard, worked at Schum Monuments and was a machinist at the former North American Products in Jasper. In 1976, Charles opened and operated Dike Auto Service in Dale until his stroke in June, 2019. Charles had a passion for working on cars and enjoyed farming.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 34 years, Patricia, in 1999; and a sister, Sharon Weitkamp in 2019. He is survived by his son, Jeff Dike of Dale and daughter, Marsha Dimmett, of Newburgh. Also surviving are sisters, Darlene (Steve) Hubster of Holland, Linda (Dennie) Lancioni of Holland, Mich., and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Fuller Funeral Home handled arrangements. www.fullersfh.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020