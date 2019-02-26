Charles R. Zimmerman, 67, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at his home encircled by his loving family.
Charlie was born in Huntingburg on March 22, 1951, son of the late Robert Zimmerman and Ella Mae (Kuntz) Zimmerman Mann. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Albert Mann.
Charlie worked for Foertsch Construction Co. for 40 years. He loved working with his cattle and being with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Charlynn (Foertsch) Webb Zimmerman; sister, Roberta (Zimmerman) John Wittman of Evanston; brother, John Zimmerman of Lamar; two children, Brianne Zimmerman and Ryan (Nicole Bauer) Zimmerman; grandson, Brantley Zimmerman; step-grandson, Austin Litherland; nieces, Cheryl (Steve) Southwood and Tina (Michael) DeVillez, Kara (Todd) Polen, Megan (Bruce) Hassfurther; nephew, Nathan (Debbie) Zimmerman; step-children, Shawn (Karin) Webb, Rachel (Chris) Tuggle, Sarah (David) Rearden; step-grandchildren, Shawna, Mattalynn, and Logan Webb, August, Wyatt, and Josie Tuggle, Reiss and Mason Wetzel, and Eli Rearden; and a host of loving family and friends that loved and adored him.
Charlie in his final days accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior.
At the wishes of Charlie, there will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside burial at St. John's Lutheran Church in Evanston, Indiana officiated by Pastor Tom Epperson. Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church Organ Fund.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019