Claude "Cid" Doan III (1950 - 2020)
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Doan Family Residence
DALE – Claude 'CID' Doan III, 69, of Dale died Feb. 9, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
He was born on July 8, 1950 in Louisville, Ky., to Claude Jr. and Joyce Lucille Doan. He was a member of and retired from the UA Local 136 Plumbers & Steamfitters.
He is survived by his wife Deborah E. Doan, a son Kyle (Michelle) Doan, daughter in law Angie Doan, grandchildren Sarah and Michael Doan, and siblings Theresa Bristow, Ben Doan, Kelly Sestito and Tracy Mardis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son Eric and daughter Jessica Doan.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, March 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Doan Family Residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, P.O. Box 44, Tell City, IN, 47586 Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fullersfh.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
