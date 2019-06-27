Delmar L. Bradley Jr., 69 L. Bradley Jr.

BOONVILLE – Delmar L. Bradley Jr., 69, passed away on June 23, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar L. and Mary C. Bradley and his sister, Dianne M. Bradley
Delmar is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dewan Bradley; his son, Wade A. Bradley; his brother Dorian L. Bradley; sister, Geralyn C. Bradley; sister-in-law, Donna Bradley; nieces, Lisa and Michelle; and a nephew, Bradley W. Millis.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Clement Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Bradley's Colonial Chapel, 1005 E. Main St. Boonville, and a one hour visitation will be held before Mass at Church. Interment will take place at St. Rupert's Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.bradleyscc.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on June 28, 2019
