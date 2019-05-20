CHRISNEY – Donald Eugene Ebelhar, 80, of Chrisney passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.
Donald was born in Rome, Ky.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport is entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chrisney Volunteer Fire Department, First Responders and the Spencer County Ambulance Service.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 22, 2019