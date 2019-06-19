Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee Rice. View Sign Service Information Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home 920 10Th St Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2511 Send Flowers Obituary

GENTRYVILLE – Donald Lee Rice, 85, passed away June 15, 2019, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

Born May 14, 1934, in Warrick County, Ind., he was the son of Ray Rice and Carry Phillips Hemmer. He was married on April 10, 1954, to Jonhetta Brown. He was a retired mechanic, having worked in the coal mines. He enjoyed boating, woodworking, attending the shows at Branson, Mo., and NASCAR racing. Don was a member of the Gentryville Masonic Lodge 424 F.& A.M., Jackson Township Fire Department and House of Prayer Ministries.

Surviving are daughters, Judy (Paul) Weatherholt of Grandview, and Lana Terwiske of Huntingburg; sons Steve Rice of Huntingburg, and Jeremiah Pitts of Chrisney; a sister, Barbara Jones of Huntingburg; two brothers, Ernest (Cindy) Rice and Mike (Teresa) Rice both of Booneville; his seven grandchildren, Jeremy Rice, Tealetha Motteler, Jessica Wittman, Tosha Terwiske, Deseray Terwiske, Caleb Taylor and Tina Jo Kessinger; 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are, his wife Jonhetta; two brothers, Billy Rice and Anthony "Tony" Rice; two sisters, Emma "Lou" Davis Spradlin and Betty Doan; son-in-laws, John Motteler and Randy Taylor and a grandson, Jason Motteler.

Funeral services were 1 p.m. EST Tuesday, June 18, at the House of Prayer Ministries at 10th and Clay streets in Huntingburg with Bishop Jeremiah Pitts officiating. Burial was in Garden of Memory Cemetery, Gentryville.

Jackson Township Fire Department had a memorial service at 12:20 p.m. EST at the church and the Gentryville Masonic Lodge had their service at 12:40 p.m. EST.

Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on June 19, 2019

