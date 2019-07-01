ROCKPORT – Donna Kaye (Lawson) Rickard, 70, of Rockport passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport.
Donna was born in Louisville, Ky., on Jan. 5, 1949, to the late Richard D. Lawson and Carolyn (Miller) Lawson.
Donna retired from Guardian Automotive of Evansville after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her son, Sean Lee Rickard in 2006.
Donna is survived by her children, Jamie Rickard and his wife, Amanda of Indianapolis; Jody Rickard and his fiancé, Rebecca Kellems, of Rockport; grandchildren, Christina, Kade, Kolby, Ian, and Sean Alan Rickard; siblings, James Lawson, Richard Lawson, Carol Webb, and Sheila Harrison; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Services are 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial is in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Rockport.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Public Library, Rockport Branch.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 3, 2019