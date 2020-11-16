TELL CITY – Dorothy Ettensohn, 80, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
She was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Soltys) Casey. She married Earl "Butch" Ettensohn on Feb. 27, 1960, who preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1999.
Dorothy was retired as secretary for the Tell City Housing Authority and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Joanie (Joe) Cotton of Rockport, Joe (Sophi) Ettensohn of Tell City, and Mark (Kerry) Ettensohn of Fishers; brothers, Richard (Cece) Casey of Camarello, Calif., and David (Teresa) Casey of Bowling Green, Ky.; her grandchildren, Lori Cotton, Carla (Jacob) Wink, and Drew, Emma, Gabrielle, Ben, Matthew, Lilah and Luke Ettensohn; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by a son, James, in infancy; brothers, Dennis and James Casey; and a sister, Barbara Corkran.
There will be a private family Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Heart to Heart Hospice or St. Paul Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left on line at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.