ROCKPORT– Eddie Lee Ward, 56, of Rockport passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Eddie was born in Owensboro, Ky., on Aug. 28, 1963, to the late Albert Jewell "Red" Ward and Kathe Ida (Augistin) Ward.
He was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church and was the Parts Manager at Ken Shourds Equipment for over 30 years.
Eddie enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and shooting sports. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Eddie had an unmeasurable impact on many lives through his years as a baseball coach.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Kelly Ward; children, Wesley Ward, Tyler Ward, and Whitney Ward, all of Rockport; brother, Larry Ward (Karen) of Dale; cousin, Donnie Mallory (Dawn) of Grandview; many extended family and friends.
Services were held Thursday, Dec. 19, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Chrisney with Tommy Epperson and Reverend Clint Fink officiating. Burial followed in Little Pigeon Cemetery in Chrisney.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019