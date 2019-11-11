Guest Book View Sign Service Information Haley-McGinnis & Owensboro Funeral Home 519 Locust Street Owensboro , KY 42301 (270)-684-9891 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Haley-McGinnis & Owensboro Funeral Home 519 Locust Street Owensboro , KY 42301 View Map Service 11:00 AM Haley-McGinnis & Owensboro Funeral Home 519 Locust Street Owensboro , KY 42301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OWENSBORO, Ky. – Edward "Ed" Alfred Kamuf, Patronville. Born Oct. 10, 1939, in Owensboro, Ky., to the late Frank G. Kamuf and Mary Florence (May) Kamuf, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

During his high school years, he worked as a thoroughbred horse jockey for Boyd Farms and also raced mules at area fairs. Ed began working at the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer immediately after graduating from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1957. Serving an apprenticeship as a printer, he was promoted to composing room foreman. Ed served in the 100th division, 398th regiment, Headquarters Company, of the US Army, where he rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. After active duty, he served seven years in the Army Reserves, during which time his unit was activated for the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1961.

In 1972, Ed began a 26-year career at Owensboro Municipal Utilities, Elmer Smith Station, in power plant maintenance and the instrument department. He was later promoted to maintenance foreman before retiring in 1998 as the maintenance planner.

Ed attended Brescia College and took classes at the University of Kentucky and Owensboro Business College. He passed the real estate brokers exam in both Kentucky and Indiana and was a licensed broker where he remained in good standing. Ed also attended the Owensboro Vocational and Technical Metal Machinist School for two years where he received an associate degree.

Ed was an avid rabbit hunter and a breeder of award winning registered beagle hounds. He also served as the recording secretary for the National Beagle Gundog Federation for four years.

He was a member of the Southern Indiana Draft Horse and Mule Association and Perry County Horseman's Club. Ed rode on many backcountry trail-rides, including the 500-mile Lincoln Wagon Train from Hodgenville, Ky., to Springfield, Ill. He also raised registered Belgian horses for many years. Ed trained a team of Tennessee Walking horses to work in harness and pull his covered wagon on many of these rides. He was fascinated with horse-drawn farm equipment and restored many implements to museum grade quality, including John Deere and Owensboro Wagons.

Ed studied ball room dancing from well-known instructors, which led him to begin teaching at the Evansville Day School. He also taught many others in private classes.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Lou Jackson, and her husband Robert E. Jackson; a brother-in-law, Andy Reynolds and his son, Gary Reynolds; and his Uncle and life-long friend, Edward Alfred May, for whom he was named.

Ed is survived by his daughter Tammy (Steve) Underwood of Owensboro, Ky.; a son, Eric (Dee Dee) Kamuf of Beaver Dam, Ky.; their mother, Charlotte Conway Kamuf; his grandson, Cody Edward Kamuf Underwood of Owensboro, Ky.; a brother, Frank Kamuf of Rockport; sisters, Charlotte Reynolds and Agnes (Tater) Stallings of Owensboro, Ky.; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301-9989. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

