TENNYSON – Ellen Marie (Osborne) Gasaway, 73, of Tennyson went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 24, with her husband by her side.
She was born at home to the late Paul and Bernice Osborne of Hatfield, Indiana on Feb. 20, 1947.
Ellen graduated from South Spencer High School in 1965. Ellen worked for Shane Manufacturing in Evansville. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Ellen was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Gentryville.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Osborne of Rockport and Ted Osborne of Hatfield.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Gasaway of Tennyson; son, Jeff Gasaway and his wife, Denise, of Tennyson; her grandchildren, Caitlynn and Bradley Gasaway of Tennyson; her great-granddogs, Gigi Rae, Sassy and Sarge; and brother-in-law, Wilburn Gasaway (Dubby) of Chrisney.
Services were Monday, July 27, at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville with Pastor Charlotte Lee officiating. Burial will be at Skelton Cemetery in Tennyson, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Davlta Dialysis in Newburgh.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.