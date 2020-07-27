1/1
Ellen Marie (Osborne) Gasaway, 73 Marie (Osborne) Gasaway
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen Marie (Osborne) Gasaway, 73's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TENNYSON – Ellen Marie (Osborne) Gasaway, 73, of Tennyson went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 24, with her husband by her side.
She was born at home to the late Paul and Bernice Osborne of Hatfield, Indiana on Feb. 20, 1947.
Ellen graduated from South Spencer High School in 1965. Ellen worked for Shane Manufacturing in Evansville. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Ellen was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Gentryville.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Osborne of Rockport and Ted Osborne of Hatfield.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Gasaway of Tennyson; son, Jeff Gasaway and his wife, Denise, of Tennyson; her grandchildren, Caitlynn and Bradley Gasaway of Tennyson; her great-granddogs, Gigi Rae, Sassy and Sarge; and brother-in-law, Wilburn Gasaway (Dubby) of Chrisney.
Services were Monday, July 27, at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville with Pastor Charlotte Lee officiating. Burial will be at Skelton Cemetery in Tennyson, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Davlta Dialysis in Newburgh.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koehler Funeral Home Inc
304 E Main St
Boonville, IN 47601
(812) 897-1460
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved