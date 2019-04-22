Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Lou Rininger. View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home 527 Main St Rockport , IN View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 9:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home 527 Main St Rockport , IN View Map Service 10:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home 527 Main St Rockport , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Lou Rininger, 91, passed away at her home in Chrisney on Friday, April 19, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Cockriel; her husband, William C. Rininger; and an infant daughter, Cherie Elaine.

Emma Lou is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vera and Stephen Meyer; her son, William Steven Rininger; grandchildren, Denise and Ray Kaetzel; Andy and Terrynn Meyer; Candace Rininger and Billie Rininger; and great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Spencer Wright; Kylee Kaetzel; Kate Kaetzel; Aubree Meyer and Macy Meyer.

Emma Lou resided in Spencer County, Indiana her entire life. She was a graduate of Chrisney High School, a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, a charter member of Gingham Girls and a proud Democrat. She was not only a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, but she also held a variety of jobs throughout her active life: telephone operator, business owner, jail matron, school secretary and finally transportation coordinator for the Spencer County Council on Aging.

Because Emma Lou was forever young and dedicated to her community, she did not retire until the age of 85. She was blessed with many friends and caregivers who also became part of her family, especially Bennie who was her favorite card-playing partner.

Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial is in Hackelman Cemetery in Chrisney.

Visitation is from 2 until 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Council on Aging.



