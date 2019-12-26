Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Bernard Catholic Church Rockport , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKPORT – Eric Kent Ayer, 73, of Rockport, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Miss., surrounded by his family.

Eric was born to Kenneth and Joy (Springstun) Ayer of Chrisney, Indiana on Sept. 11, 1946, and graduated Chrisney High School in 1964, where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He played for the Rockport Post 254 American Legion team. A left-handed pitcher, he was a four year letterman on the University of Mississippi baseball team coached by Tom Swayze. He served two years in the United States Navy on the aircraft carrier, USS Forrestal, and then finished his Juris Doctor degree at the University of Louisville.

He joined the law firm of Wagoner, Ayer, and Hargis in 1973 and retired in 2015. Eric served 20 years as Spencer County Prosecuting Attorney and 34 years as South Spencer School Board Attorney. He was a member of American Legion Post 254, Rockport Masonic Lodge, and Evansville Hadi Shrine.

He love watching his sons play high school and college basketball, and looked forward to watching his grandchildren play.

Eric is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna (Harpenau) Ayer; sons Kent (Amy) Ayer of Murfreesboro, TN and Brad (Kristina) Ayer of Winston Salem, NC; grandchildren Harrison, James, Mac, Kate, Thomas, Emily, and Elijah; sister Joy Sue (Jeff) Zook of Chrisney, and brother, Brett Ayer of Evansville, and many extended family members.

Services were held Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spencer County Humane Society, Spencer County Public Library-Rockport, or St. Bernard's Catholic Church Endowment.

